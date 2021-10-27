Advertisement

Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is facing charges after pleading guilty to sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

David Villarreal, a Customs and Border Protection officer was in the 111th District Court on Monday.

According to documents from the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, back in march of 2018, a victim asked two Laredo Police officers if there was a way to find out if someone was an agent.

In addition, she asked how she could file a complaint on an ice agent.

According to reports, Villarreal told her he would deport her if she did not engage in sexual activity with him.

Villarreal pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to two years in a Texas Department Corrections Facility and ten years probation once he is released.

