Former hotel temporarily housing asylum seekers

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A former hotel serving as a temporary shelter is housing dozens of undocumented people.

Mayor Pete Saenz says ICE officials have been receiving between 40 to 50 people daily at the former Ava Hotel.

Last week, several security guards were on site and there were signs outside the facility reading “No Trespassing”.

Saenz says the undocumented people are tested for the coronavirus and there is medical personnel on staff.

The mayor says, “There’s been no patients taken to the hospital which is very good. You may recall sometime back there was a high concern for the city when we had no hospital beds, no ICU beds for a while. But now we have some space there, so as a city we want to help people when we can. At this juncture there are opportunities if an event arises that we can be some help to them.”

The hotel is housing only asylum seekers and family units.

Saenz says all expenses used by the city for the migrant situation are being claimed for reimbursement to the federal government.

