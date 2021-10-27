Governor Abbott meets with Zapata County Sheriff

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Zapata County Sheriff met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss border security.

Sheriff Ray Del Bosque met with the governor over the weekend and toured the border.

In a social media post, Sheriff Del Bosque said they have been working with different state and federal agencies along with Texas military to discuss options to secure the border.

He goes on to say their number one priority is to provide safety and security to the citizens of Zapata.

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration in a bid to force construction of a U.S. Mexico border wall.

Governor Abbott has remained adamant about building a barrier along the southern border in the state of Texas.

