Hudak promoted to Border Patrol National Deputy Chief

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. Border Patrol has internally named Matthew Hudak as its National Deputy Chief.

Hudak has been the chief patrol agent here in Laredo since July 2020 overseeing one thousand eight hundred employees in the region.

His promotion to Washington was announced at headquarters last week.

Hudak, an agent of 24 years will work under Chief Raul Ortiz overseeing the 20,000 person organization.

Ortiz was announced as the new head of the Border Patrol in June after the Biden Administration pushed out 29 year agent Rodney Scott.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.