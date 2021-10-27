Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza to receive Congressional Gold Medal

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Rio Bravo’s Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza and 12 other U.S. service members could posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

The house passed the bill unanimously on Monday and it now heads to the U.S. Senate.

Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor and remember the service members including Espinoza.

Cuellar spoke about how he chose to join the Marine Corps to protect our nation.

Back in August, the 13 service members died in a terrorist attack during the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan.

The legislation commends them for giving their lives so others could safely leave the country.

