Advertisement

Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza to receive Congressional Gold Medal

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Rio Bravo’s Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza and 12 other U.S. service members could posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

The house passed the bill unanimously on Monday and it now heads to the U.S. Senate.

Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor and remember the service members including Espinoza.

Cuellar spoke about how he chose to join the Marine Corps to protect our nation.

Back in August, the 13 service members died in a terrorist attack during the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan.

The legislation commends them for giving their lives so others could safely leave the country.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Down power lines reported at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana
South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines
50-year-old Henry Peralta
Man who barricaded himself inside home on Lexington arrested

Latest News

Dia De Los Muertos festivities to be in person
Dia De Los Muertos festivities to rise from the dead this year
Governor Abbott meets with Zapata County Sheriff
Governor Abbott meets with Zapata County Sheriff
Governor Abbott visits Zapata County
Governor Abbott meets with Zapata County Sheriff
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week