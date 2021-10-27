“Pets” of the Week: Marsha and Jellybean

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week we have not one but two four legged friends available for adoption for both dog and cat lovers.

The Laredo Animal Care Services has a pooch by the name of Marsha he is only a few months old.

There’s also a kitten by the name of Jellybean.

If you would like to adopt either of these pets, you can call the Laredo Animal shelter at 956-625-1860.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

