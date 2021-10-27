Advertisement

“Pets” of the Week: Marsha and Jellybean

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week we have not one but two four legged friends available for adoption for both dog and cat lovers.

The Laredo Animal Care Services has a pooch by the name of Marsha he is only a few months old.

There’s also a kitten by the name of Jellybean.

If you would like to adopt either of these pets, you can call the Laredo Animal shelter at 956-625-1860.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Down power lines reported at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana
South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines
50-year-old Henry Peralta
Man who barricaded himself inside home on Lexington arrested

Latest News

Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week
Officials advising travelers about easing border restrictions
Consul-General of Mexico advising travelers to prepare for border restrictions to be lifted
Tennessee man dressed as Michael Myers offers free hugs
Tennessee man dressed as Michael Myers offers free hugs
Michael Myers gives free hugs
Tennessee man dressed as Michael Myers offers free hugs