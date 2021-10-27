RGISC to hold virtual stakeholders meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit that speaks for Mother Earth is inviting the community to get educated about its cause.

The Rio Grande International Study Center will hold its second virtual Watershed Stakeholders meeting for the San Ambrosia-Santa Isabel Watershed stakeholder group.

During the meeting, the group will discuss some exciting new developments such as the introduction of a mission statement, a draft copy of association by laws and proposed logos.

The group believes that the San Ambrosia Santa Isabel watershed can be restored to its near-original quality be reversing the harmful effects such as pollution, invasive species or low river flow.

