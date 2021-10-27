St. Augustine rallies behind teacher fighting breast cancer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local private school came together to honor one of its own heroes as she continues her fight against breast cancer.

Ms. Suzie Schafer was greeted by Saint Augustine Students on Tuesday morning with words of encouragement and hope.

Dressed in black shirts and in bright pink letters, dozens of students and staff are team Suzie; a surprise that was put together by school officials and her caretakers.

Schafer says she has received a lot of love from the children at the school and many people that continue to pray for her as she fights breast cancer, a battle that began at school after she struggled to perform simple tasks.

She says it started last November when she could not hold a binder with prayers in it and a microphone at the same time.

Around Thanksgiving she said it got to the point where she couldn’t even hook her bra.

She went to an emergency clinic where doctors believed she had a blood clot, but it turns out she had a tumor.

Schafer started treatment and only undertook one chemotherapy which resulted in fluid in her lungs.

Unable to go back home, Suzie ended up going to a nursing home.

However, from time-to-time Suzie goes and visits the place that gives her comfort, her school

Elementary school principal, Barbara Surita came up with the idea of for the shirts and the mini parade.

Surita says, “We are honoring this day to her cause she is a warrior a fighter she is so strong in her faith and so we are praying for her, and we know she is going to be beat this.”

This past August, things started to look up for Suzie.

She is currently taking pills as her treatment and the tumor in her breast has gotten smaller.

Even though Suzie doesn’t have family in town she says her school St. Augustine is her family.

A family that gives her strength during her time of need.

Suzie tells others going through breast cancer they are not alone and to keep their faith strong.

