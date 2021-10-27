Advertisement

Tennessee man dressed as Michael Myers offers free hugs

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The masked killer behind the Halloween movies is killing people with kindness.

A man dressed as Michael Myers stood outside a busy shopping center just outside of Nashville, Tennessee holding a sign that read “Free Hugs”.

Instead of running away, people jumped out of their cars to get a hug and a picture with the masked man.

As to why he is doing it, he says, you never know who’s having a bad day and just needs a hug.

