Advertisement

Windy Wednesday morning

Windy Wednesday morning
Windy Wednesday morning(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After weeks of waiting, we are finally going to see that Autumn breeze but it will be short-lived.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out muggy and windy in the upper 70s but we will drop during the evening hours.

Expect a high of 86 and lows at 56 degrees overnight, which is the coldest we’ve been since March.

On Thursday we’ll continue this pattern where we’ll see warm afternoons and then cold nights in the 50s.

As we hit the Halloween weekend, hopefully your costume doesn’t have layers of clothing because it’s going to be a hot one!

Expect a high of 90 on Saturday and 92 on Sunday, which is the hottest Halloween we’ve had in a while.

On Monday, November 1st, we’ll be in the low 90s and upper 80s on Tuesday.

Hopefully we’ll see cooler weather come November.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
Down power lines reported at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana
South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines
50-year-old Henry Peralta
Man who barricaded himself inside home on Lexington arrested
Skeletal remains found in Houston apartment
Skeletal remains and three abandoned children found in Houston home

Latest News

Final countdown to Halloween
Blue October
Manic Monday morning
Manic Monday morning
Hot Friday forecast
Hot Friday forecast
Hot and humid weekend
Feeling like summer on a Friday