Windy Wednesday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After weeks of waiting, we are finally going to see that Autumn breeze but it will be short-lived.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out muggy and windy in the upper 70s but we will drop during the evening hours.

Expect a high of 86 and lows at 56 degrees overnight, which is the coldest we’ve been since March.

On Thursday we’ll continue this pattern where we’ll see warm afternoons and then cold nights in the 50s.

As we hit the Halloween weekend, hopefully your costume doesn’t have layers of clothing because it’s going to be a hot one!

Expect a high of 90 on Saturday and 92 on Sunday, which is the hottest Halloween we’ve had in a while.

On Monday, November 1st, we’ll be in the low 90s and upper 80s on Tuesday.

Hopefully we’ll see cooler weather come November.

