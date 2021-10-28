Agents arrest a dozen undocumented immigrants

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents at the west station prevented a dozen undocumented people from crossing into the U.S.

Agents with the Horse Patrol Unit and Air Marine Unit spotted 12 people who were attempting to enter the U.S. illegally through the Rio Grande.

All were from foreign countries and were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

The agency says it will continue to work hard maintaining and safeguarding our nations borders.

