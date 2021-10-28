City cemetery prepares for Day of the Dead

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo City Cemetery is gearing up for crowds they are expecting for those heading out there for Dia de los Muertos.

The city says they will extend the hours for the cemetery from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this coming Monday November first and Tuesday November second.

Officials are reminding families who do plan on going out to the cemetery that they can eat a meal at their loved one’s gravesite, but they cannot hold cookouts.

Santos Segura, the superintendent of the city cemetery recommends that citizens be courteous to others and their loved ones.

Segura is expected a lot of traffic to be coming in and out and asks people to drive in an orderly fashion.

Segura, goes on to remind everyone that they now have a semi-enclosed area in the veteran’s section called ‘Hall of Heroes’.

