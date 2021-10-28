City discontinues COVID-19 media briefings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, the City of Laredo announced it will no longer hold regularly scheduled COVID-19 media briefings.

Due to declining coronavirus cases, and low daily hospitalization rates, they say future briefings will only be held if there is information they deem important for the public to know about.

Officials will no longer post covid-related information on their social media platforms or send out press releases or hold any live updates.

If the public would like information on statistics of COVI-19, a dashboard containing information will be available on the websites of the City of Laredo and the Laredo Health Department.

Health department director Richard Chamberlain says, there will be a homepage where you will be able to get your cumulative cases, active cases, recovered as well as other data.

The dashboard will also include vaccine information as well as the city’s current COVID-19 alert or risk level.

Currently, Laredo is at an orange level which is defined as ‘substantial’ risk.

But chamberlain says he hopes the city will soon move into the yellow level... Which is ‘moderate’ risk.

