City invited to celebrate Halloween events at the bat park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to check out a local bat cave as part of one of the many Halloween-themed events.

In addition to a bat show, there will be other fun things for the kids to do such as games booths and a Halloween costume contest.

It all starts at the same bat time, 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the city’s bat park located at the Chacon Bridge at the 1100 block of South Meadow Street.

The event is free and open to the public.

