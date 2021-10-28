Advertisement

City to proceed with port of entry vaccine drives

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During the last media briefing, Laredo’s Health Authority spoke about preparations being made to get ready for the bridges re-opening on Nov. 8.

Dr. Victor Trevino says they are continuing to conduct vaccine clinics at the Laredo Ports of entry to get as many citizens of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon vaccinated.

The next vaccine drive is planned for this Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Trevino goes on to say, “This is a binational and collaboration and continuation of our efforts to protect our communities and commerce. These efforts are made possible through partnerships and assistance from medical and business organizations on both sides of the border.”

Dr. Trevino says more information will be released on the times and location in the next coming days.

