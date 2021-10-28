Dozens of homes destroyed after tornado blows through Orange, Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In Orange, Texas, a resident captured the birth of a tornado as is spun up near his home.

The twister became stronger and more defined until it started ripping trees out of the ground.

Debris was thrown into the air as the tornado carved a path through the city.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches for the entire area Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

The worst of the activity moved out of the area before 1 p.m.

No word on if anyone was injured or killed in the tornado, but roughly homes were damaged.

