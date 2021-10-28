Advertisement

Dozens of homes destroyed after tornado blows through Orange, Texas

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In Orange, Texas, a resident captured the birth of a tornado as is spun up near his home.

The twister became stronger and more defined until it started ripping trees out of the ground.

Debris was thrown into the air as the tornado carved a path through the city.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches for the entire area Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

The worst of the activity moved out of the area before 1 p.m.

No word on if anyone was injured or killed in the tornado, but roughly homes were damaged.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Ms. Suzie Schafer
St. Augustine rallies behind teacher fighting breast cancer
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
City to hold Halloween events
City to hold several Halloween events
Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident

Latest News

Police searching for man accused of stealing sunglasses
Man accused of stealing sunglasses from mall
Police searching for man accused of stealing sunglasses
File photo: Mexican workers arrive to Laredo to get COVID-19 vaccine
City to proceed with port of entry vaccine drives
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store