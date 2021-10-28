DPS Troopers recover stolen truck
Published: Oct. 28, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a routine traffic stop leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
The Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a white Ford F-250 on Highway 59.
During questioning, authorities discovered the truck was reported stolen out of San Antonio.
The driver was identified as 49-year-old Jesus Gonzalez was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
