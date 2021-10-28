Advertisement

DPS Troopers recover stolen truck

DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle
DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a routine traffic stop leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a white Ford F-250 on Highway 59.

During questioning, authorities discovered the truck was reported stolen out of San Antonio.

The driver was identified as 49-year-old Jesus Gonzalez was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Ms. Suzie Schafer
St. Augustine rallies behind teacher fighting breast cancer
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
City to hold Halloween events
City to hold several Halloween events
Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident

Latest News

Agents arrest a dozen undocumented immigrants
Agents arrest a dozen undocumented immigrants
Residents invited to Chacon Bat Park
City invited to celebrate Halloween events at the bat park
Community invited to bat park
City invites community to Bat Park
Feeling like fall
Finally feeling like fall