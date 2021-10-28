Fate of LC Athletics Program to be decided

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The fate of Laredo College’s Athletics’ Program including about 60 athletes and several coaches lies in the hands of its board members.

Due to the pandemic, the LC Board of Trustees voted to temporarily suspend athletics at the college.

But while most community colleges have already reinstated their athletics programs, Laredo College has not; however, that could all change.

On Thursday night, the board will meet to discuss the future of the athletic program is on the agenda, specifically whether to do away with it or to reinstate all or part of it.

Former Laredo College athletes are now speaking out in favor of keeping athletics at the college.

Including former student and soccer player Mauricio Barajas who says it’s important to keep the program alive.

Barajas says, “Many of the things that were helpful for them (students) is to keep playing the sport that they love and finish a degree. Maybe get more opportunities in the future, which are now basically lost.”

One issue trustees will discuss is the cost to keep the program.

In 2019, the athletics’ budget was $1.2 million.

If they keep the program, the projected cost in 2022 would increase to $1.8 million.

The number of athletes in the program before the pandemic was over 60 with over a dozen of them local.

Thursday’s board meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the board room located at the Elpha Lee West Building room 105, at the fort McIntosh Downtown Campus.

