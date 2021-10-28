Finally feeling like fall

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least south Texas Christmas and that’s because we are waking up to breezy conditions in the 50s.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the low 50s and see a high of about 86 degrees by the afternoon.

We’ll continue this pattern as we head into the Halloween weekend.

On Friday, we’ll start out in the mid-50s again and see a high of about 86 degrees.

The same goes for Saturday; however, on Halloween Day, we’ll hit a high of 91 degrees, so it’s going to be a warm one!

As for next week, we’ll be in the upper 80s and low-90s, so not quite the November weather we were hoping for but it’s a start of things to come.

