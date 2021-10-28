IBC employees showcase pumpkin skills

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There was no lack of creativity at a local bank’s pumpkin carving and decorating competition.

On Wednesday morning, employees over at the downtown branch of the International Bank of Commerce did not hold back showcasing their pumpkins in creating ways.

There were scenes from movies, such as Monsters Inc. the nightmare before Christmas and even Grogu from the Disney Star Wars Series The Mandalorian.

They also had traditional ones like witches and cemeteries.

Everyone at the bank is ready to enjoy Halloween.

