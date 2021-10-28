Keep your kids safe this Halloween!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of the main calls the Laredo Police Department receives every Halloween is missing children.

With more people expected to celebrate this year, Laredo Police are advising parents to keep their kids safe when they are out celebrating this year.

This Saturday, many children will be going door to door to receive some free candy.

Public information officer for the Laredo Police Department, Jose Espinoza says they get a high volume of calls regarding missing children on that specific day.

Espinoza says, “Parents calling the station dispatch number saying that they have lost their kid something that they can do to be able to identify their children is maybe take a picture the night before with their Halloween costume on.”

By having this picture, they can be able to identify the child easier since during that night many wear costumes.

However, this not the only tip that can keep you children safe.

On the Texas Department of Public Safety website, there’s a page where parents can search the areas, they will be taking their kids trick or treating.

This website allows them to see if there are any registered sex offenders living around.

Investigator and public information officer Joe Baeza asks parents to utilize this tool to keep their children safe.

Baeza says, “The local probation office even picks up the more high-risk offenders for the peak hours of Halloween night and so they’ll pick have them in a room sitting down watching TV until that hour is over with and they’ll send them home.”

Prior to knocking on doors children and parents should be aware of where they are going to be going to ask for candies.

They recommend parents to go with their children while trick or treating.

The police department reminds the public that children should never go into a stranger’s home.

The police department recommends candies are inspected before giving them to your children.

If you suspect something is wrong with treat, they say when in doubt throw it out.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.