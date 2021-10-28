Man wanted for breaking into storage unit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of breaking into a storage unit.

Laredo Police need your help locating 40-year-old James Steven Ramirez who has a felony arrest warrant for burglary of a building.

The case was reported on August 27 at the Cruz Field Mini Storages when the victim told police that his storage unit had been broken into.

The owner reviewed the surveillance footage and saw that Ramirez allegedly used bolt cutters to cut off the lock to the storage.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit who were successfully able to identify Ramirez as the prime suspect.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

