Advertisement

Man wanted for breaking into storage unit

40-year-old James Steven Ramirez
40-year-old James Steven Ramirez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of breaking into a storage unit.

Laredo Police need your help locating 40-year-old James Steven Ramirez who has a felony arrest warrant for burglary of a building.

The case was reported on August 27 at the Cruz Field Mini Storages when the victim told police that his storage unit had been broken into.

The owner reviewed the surveillance footage and saw that Ramirez allegedly used bolt cutters to cut off the lock to the storage.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit who were successfully able to identify Ramirez as the prime suspect.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Ms. Suzie Schafer
St. Augustine rallies behind teacher fighting breast cancer
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
City to hold Halloween events
City to hold several Halloween events
Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident

Latest News

Man wanted for burglary of a building
Keep your children safe this Halloween
Keep your kids safe this Halloween!
Agents arrest a dozen undocumented immigrants
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen truck
File: City Media briefing
City discontinues COVID-19 media briefings