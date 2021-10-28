Police searching for man accused of stealing sunglasses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for theft.

Laredo Police say a man was caught on stealing a pair of sunglasses from the mall.

The man was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses with a mask, wearing a white and grey baseball t-shirt.

He was also wearing a backpack at the time of the theft as well.

If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts you are asked to contact Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

