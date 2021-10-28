Advertisement

School districts preparing for vaccine rollout for children under 12

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Approval of the Center for Disease Control for an emergency vaccine for children against COVID-19 is getting closer.

On Tuesday, the FDA gave its recommendations, now local school are hoping to soon start immunizing children.

The recommended dose is just one third of what adults receive and it’s estimated to have a little over 90 percent effectiveness.

LISD Director of Health Services, Graciela Lopez, says they’re already preparing for when the vaccine arrives.

Lopez says on Thursday they will be meeting with the National Guard and Laredo Health Department and fire to finalize its plans to vaccinate the five to 11-year-old population.

Meanwhile, UISD says it will have roughly 22,000 students who qualify to receive the vaccines.

As soon as they get the green light, they will start vaccinating students who are given parental consent.

