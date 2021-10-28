Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Ms. Suzie Schafer
St. Augustine rallies behind teacher fighting breast cancer
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
City to hold Halloween events
City to hold several Halloween events
Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident

Latest News

Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, testifies via video conference during a House Committee on...
Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
School districts preparing for vaccine rollout for children under 12
School districts preparing for vaccine rollout for children under 12
LISD holds vaccine drive for students
School districts preparing for vaccine rollout for children under 12