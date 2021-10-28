Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a dollar store.

Laredo Police arrested 41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo and charged her with theft.

The case started on Sept. 28 when officers were called out to a business at the 400 block of E. Calton Road.

Officers met with the manager who stated that an ex-employee had stolen roughly $6,000 from the store.

The manager noticed that several overnight deposits were missing and after reviewing surveillance footage, he saw Liendo taking the deposits from the safe and then walking out of the store.

The manager confronted Liendo at which point she resigned and he proceeded with pressing charges.

