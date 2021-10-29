Athletes rally in support of LC Athletics Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People of all ages gathered at Laredo College’s Board of Trustees meeting to have their voices heard on an agenda item that’s brought out lots of opinions and emotions.

The board was discussing the possibility of discontinuing or reinstating its athletics program after it was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many former athletes and coaches spoke out saying the program does wonders for students who need athletics as a means to attend college.

Laredo College Softball Coach Kristi Lansford was one of many in the crowd supporting the athletics program.

She says it’s not about the coaches, but for the students’ future.

Some even hoping to hone in on their skills to make it to the next level.

Coach Kristi Lansford says she will continue to support her players despite the outcome.

Lansford says, “I tell them, I will do everything in my power to help you. Because I made this promise to you. Because for me it’s a personal commitment, I committed to them and they committed to us and the program. So it’s my responsibility to do that.”

Many former and current athletes spoke on how keeping the program alive is much more than sports, it’s an opportunity to develop future professionals.

Selina Rubio who supports the sports program says, “Sports are very important for us today. They really drive students to perform better. It’s something huge for them because they focus on school, and they focus on their academics but they also focus on the field representing the community and school as well.”

While other sports have been part of Laredo College for almost 50 years, programs like softball are still new.

Former softball player Tania Castro said she will speak up for as long as she could.

After a lengthy discussion, a motion by board of trustee Karina Elizondo to reinstate the LC Athletics program was voted down.

A subsequent motion was then made by Dr. Marisela Rodriguez Tijerina, the interim president of Laredo College to do away with the program was made but did not pass either.

As a result, Laredo College’s Athletics program continues to be temporarily suspended until it’s addressed again by board members and voted on.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the program.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.