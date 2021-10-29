Blue pumpkin buckets for autism

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the spookiest day of the year quickly approaches, a group of families are working to get the word out on how to make Halloween welcoming for people with autism.

The Halloween season is filled with jack-o-lanterns, scary ones, happy ones , orange ones and even blue ones; however, the blue pumpkins have a special meaning.

President and founder of Families for Autism Support and Awareness, Veronica Orduno says the blue pumpkin has become an unofficial symbol.

Orduno says if others see someone with a blue pumpkin heading their way, they will know that they probably have autism.

It lets others knows the child or adult carrying the pumpkin might have difficulty speaking or communicating on the spot.

Orduno says, “What we would see is a lot of people trying to say, tell me trick or treat and I will give you a candy’. Then the parent would intervene to explain. Other people would say ‘aren’t you a little bit too big to be trick or treating’ and then we have to explain that they are under the spectrum, sometimes they look big but think like little children.”

Environments with lots of commotion can be difficult for a child or adult with autism to handle.

Three-year-old Victor was diagnosed with autism when he was one and half years old. His mother Vanessa Vega says this is the first year he is old enough experience Halloween.

Vega says she gets nervous because she does not know how her son is going to react with large groups of people, but she hopes he gets excited as the others.

She already purchased Victor his blue pumpkin and hopes others will take the time to know the meaning behind it.

Orduno says the blue pumpkin is not about special treatment or acting different with a child, it’s just a reminder that not all children will interact the same while trick or treating this Halloween.

