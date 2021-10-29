Advertisement

Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

Caption
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Friday that Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks.

The palace said in statement that the 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,’’ the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch’s annual calendar.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
Policía de Laredo
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
40-year-old James Steven Ramirez
Man wanted for breaking into storage unit
DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle
DPS Troopers recover stolen truck
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway Thursday night

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the...
White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door...
US wages jump by the most in records dating back 20 years
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’
Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios
LISD Superintendent passes first part of evaluation