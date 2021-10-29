City activates phase one drought advisory

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The lack of rainfall this year has caused the Amistad Reservoir Conservation levels drop prompting city officials to issue a drought advisory last week.

The phase one drought warning asked community members to voluntarily limit the amount of water used.

That resulted in the Amistad Reservoir to become halfway full but officials say more must be done before the situation becomes worse.

City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia Jr. says for now, they only ask that community members monitor their consumption of water but if water levels don’t increase, restrictions may be put in place.

Garcia says, “That’s when we will start to do enforcement in other words requiring people to make sure they irrigate even numbers on certain days and odd numbers on certain days.”

The water level would only need to drop 20 percent more for this mandate to be enforced.

Garcia goes on to say the city has to come together in conserving water with everyone being 100-percent committed to the effort.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.