LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) Kids in north Laredo are in for a treat!

On Friday afternoon, district Six Councilmember Dr. Martez Martinez will hold a Halloween treat bag drive thru at North Central Park.

They will be offering goodie bags at the parks main entrance from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public while supplies last!

