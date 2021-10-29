Advertisement

Fall carnival opens today at Sames Auto Arena parking lot

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking for some cheap thrills in time for Halloween, there’s a whole selection of rides at the fall carnival!

This weekend, the Sames Auto Arena will be hosting its carnival which will feature over 30 rides such as the zipper and starship and of course will feature plenty of games and carnival food booths!

The carnival opens on Friday and will stay open all the way to Sunday, November 7 at the same auto arena parking lot.

It will be open 6 p.m. During the week and 2 p.m. On the weekend!

