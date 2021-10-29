Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a five-year-old child.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at around 6:30 near a home at the 1900 block of South Jarvis Avenue in south Laredo.

Details are light, but the Laredo Police Department’s Crash Team and Crimes Against Persons Unit is handling the investigation.

We’ll have more details as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.