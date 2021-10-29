Advertisement

Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a five-year-old child.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at around 6:30 near a home at the 1900 block of South Jarvis Avenue in south Laredo.

Details are light, but the Laredo Police Department’s Crash Team and Crimes Against Persons Unit is handling the investigation.

We’ll have more details as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
40-year-old James Steven Ramirez
Man wanted for breaking into storage unit
DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle
DPS Troopers recover stolen truck
Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Man accused of stealing sunglasses from mall
Police searching for man accused of stealing sunglasses

Latest News

Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway Thursday night
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Tornado rips through Orange, Texas
Dozens of homes destroyed after tornado blows through Orange, Texas