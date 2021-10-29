Advertisement

Health department to hold COVID-19 and flu clinic

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, the city is inviting the community to spook away the coronavirus and flu during a vaccine drive.

This Saturday, the City of Laredo Health Department will hold a clinic where kids and adults can get vaccinated for the flu and the coronavirus.

There will be plenty of treats to kids and families who take part in the clinic.

A COVID-19 vaccine card is required if you are getting a booster.

It will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue.

