LISD students chalk out drugs as part of Red Ribbon Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some LISD students are taking their drug free message to the streets and even the sidewalks.

As part of the Red Ribbon Week campaign students at the Valdez School were out using their artistic skills to promote a drug free life.

They used chalk as their tool and the sidewalk as their canvas to give their messages life.

Students say they understand what kids must go through but hope events like this help them stay focused.

The event was part of the school’s month long recognition of drug awareness month .

The top three designs were awarded prizes.

