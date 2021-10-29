Advertisement

LISD students chalk out drugs as part of Red Ribbon Week

LISD students vow to live a drug-free life
LISD students vow to live a drug-free life(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some LISD students are taking their drug free message to the streets and even the sidewalks.

As part of the Red Ribbon Week campaign students at the Valdez School were out using their artistic skills to promote a drug free life.

They used chalk as their tool and the sidewalk as their canvas to give their messages life.

Students say they understand what kids must go through but hope events like this help them stay focused.

The event was part of the school’s month long recognition of drug awareness month .

The top three designs were awarded prizes.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
Policía de Laredo
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
40-year-old James Steven Ramirez
Man wanted for breaking into storage unit
DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle
DPS Troopers recover stolen truck
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway Thursday night

Latest News

Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios
LISD Superintendent passes first part of evaluation
Students pledge to live a drug-free life
LISD students chalk out drugs as part of Red Ribbon Week
Blue pumpkin buckets for autism
Blue pumpkin buckets for autism
Blue pumpkin buckets for autism
Blue buckets could help non-verbal kids trick or treat