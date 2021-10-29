LISD Superintendent passes first part of evaluation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios passed the first part of her evaluation with flying colors.

LISD Boardmembers and the superintendent met to talk about past, present and future goals of the school district.

Although the evaluation was done behind closed doors, members publicly shared that past goals have been met.

Part two of Dr. Rios’ evaluation will be done in January at which time her contract will be discussed.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.