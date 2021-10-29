Advertisement

LISD Superintendent passes first part of evaluation

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios passed the first part of her evaluation with flying colors.

LISD Boardmembers and the superintendent met to talk about past, present and future goals of the school district.

Although the evaluation was done behind closed doors, members publicly shared that past goals have been met.

Part two of Dr. Rios’ evaluation will be done in January at which time her contract will be discussed.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
Policía de Laredo
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
40-year-old James Steven Ramirez
Man wanted for breaking into storage unit
DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle
DPS Troopers recover stolen truck
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway Thursday night

Latest News

Students pledge to live a drug-free life
LISD students chalk out drugs as part of Red Ribbon Week
LISD students vow to live a drug-free life
LISD students chalk out drugs as part of Red Ribbon Week
Blue pumpkin buckets for autism
Blue pumpkin buckets for autism
Blue pumpkin buckets for autism
Blue buckets could help non-verbal kids trick or treat