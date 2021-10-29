PA woman finds chicken head in order of wings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Pennsylvania woman is baffled after finding what appeared to be a chicken head in her chicken wings!

The woman has ordered from the restaurant before but this time, shared photos on Facebook of her order of wings.

She never thought her post would get more than 10,000 shares.

She contacted the business and spoke with management who offered her a refund for the order.

The woman said she’s just glad it was still a part of the chicken.

Tim Harer, the co-owner of old school pizza responded to the incident saying “Old School Pizza deeply apologizes for the disturbing event.”

He adds they’re trying to figure out how something like that could have happened.

