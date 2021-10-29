Advertisement

PA woman finds chicken head in order of wings

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Pennsylvania woman is baffled after finding what appeared to be a chicken head in her chicken wings!

The woman has ordered from the restaurant before but this time, shared photos on Facebook of her order of wings.

She never thought her post would get more than 10,000 shares.

She contacted the business and spoke with management who offered her a refund for the order.

The woman said she’s just glad it was still a part of the chicken.

Tim Harer, the co-owner of old school pizza responded to the incident saying “Old School Pizza deeply apologizes for the disturbing event.”

He adds they’re trying to figure out how something like that could have happened.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
Policía de Laredo
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
40-year-old James Steven Ramirez
Man wanted for breaking into storage unit
DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle
DPS Troopers recover stolen truck
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway Thursday night

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’
Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios
LISD Superintendent passes first part of evaluation
Students pledge to live a drug-free life
LISD students chalk out drugs as part of Red Ribbon Week
LISD students vow to live a drug-free life
LISD students chalk out drugs as part of Red Ribbon Week
Blue pumpkin buckets for autism
Blue pumpkin buckets for autism