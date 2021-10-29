Advertisement

Some chills before the thrills of Halloween weekend

Feel good Friday
Feel good Friday(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a nice breezy Friday, but things will heat up this Halloween!

On Friday, we’ll start out in the mid to low 50s and see a high of about 85 degrees.

As we continue our Halloween weekend, the heat will creep in on us and give us a high of 88 on Saturday and high of 91 on Sunday.

During the evening and early morning hours we’ll still be pretty cool, making for some perfect outdoor activities.

By next week, expect temperatures to start November in the 90s on Monday and then a high of 89.

We could be looking at a possible chance of rain and cold front by Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Until then, enjoy the warm weather and have a happy Halloween!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
40-year-old James Steven Ramirez
Man wanted for breaking into storage unit
DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle
DPS Troopers recover stolen truck
Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Man accused of stealing sunglasses from mall
Police searching for man accused of stealing sunglasses

Latest News

Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Zapata Highway Thursday night
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Policía de Laredo
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo