Some chills before the thrills of Halloween weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a nice breezy Friday, but things will heat up this Halloween!

On Friday, we’ll start out in the mid to low 50s and see a high of about 85 degrees.

As we continue our Halloween weekend, the heat will creep in on us and give us a high of 88 on Saturday and high of 91 on Sunday.

During the evening and early morning hours we’ll still be pretty cool, making for some perfect outdoor activities.

By next week, expect temperatures to start November in the 90s on Monday and then a high of 89.

We could be looking at a possible chance of rain and cold front by Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Until then, enjoy the warm weather and have a happy Halloween!

