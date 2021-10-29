Advertisement

Webb County experiencing low voter turnout

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Elections office says it has been seeing low voter turnout; however, it still remains costly with the county putting up $70,000 to run the election.

On the ballot, there are eight proposed constitutional amendments to the Texas constitution.

The proposal additions were passed as bills during this year’s legislative session.

The newly appointed elections administrator Jose Luis Castillo says it’s still important for people to come out and vote during this election.

Castillo says the one of the propositions on the ballot is where no government entity whether it be state or local, on the local level that, the proposal if it passes, the closing of religious worship.

He says, “I think that motivate most people to come out either for organizers wherever you stand and the second one would be also where it would be mandated where health centers or providers, hospitals cannot prohibit individuals from going to see their loved ones.”

Election day is on Tuesday, November second.

