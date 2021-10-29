What’s Trending: Halloween costumes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are always having a blast on the morning show, especially on the Friday before Halloween!

The KGNS Today crew decided to dawn this year’s Halloween costumes.

Both Mindy Casso and Ruben Villarreal go together like peanut butter and jelly, which is why they are dressed as so.

Meanwhile, Yolanda Villarreal dressed as one of the characters from the Netflix series Squid Games.

Finally Justin Reyes, threw it back to the 90s with a green stiped polo that was worn by Steve from Blue’s Clues.

From all of us here, have a Happy Halloween!

