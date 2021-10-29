Advertisement

What’s Trending: Halloween costumes

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are always having a blast on the morning show, especially on the Friday before Halloween!

The KGNS Today crew decided to dawn this year’s Halloween costumes.

Both Mindy Casso and Ruben Villarreal go together like peanut butter and jelly, which is why they are dressed as so.

Meanwhile, Yolanda Villarreal dressed as one of the characters from the Netflix series Squid Games.

Finally Justin Reyes, threw it back to the 90s with a green stiped polo that was worn by Steve from Blue’s Clues.

From all of us here, have a Happy Halloween!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
40-year-old James Steven Ramirez
Man wanted for breaking into storage unit
DPS Troopers recover stolen vehicle
DPS Troopers recover stolen truck
Man accused of stealing sunglasses from mall
Police searching for man accused of stealing sunglasses
Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault

Latest News

What's Trending: Halloween costumes
What's Trending: Halloween costumes
City issues phase one drought advisory
City issues phase one drought advisory
File photo: Running water
City issues phase one drought advisory
Feel good Friday
Some chills before the thrills of Halloween weekend