Car crashes into home on Santa Maria and ignites fire

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car crashes into a home in west Laredo Saturday morning leaving the house fully engulfed in flames.

Video shows a fire that started at around 1 a.m. at the 3600 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

Reports say a car had lost control and crashed into the home.

Thankfully, no one was inside.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire without it extending any further.

The driver of the car was nowhere to be found at the time of the fire.

