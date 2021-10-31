Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating Saturday shooting at E. Olive Street

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the 200 block of East Olive at around 5:20 p.m.

Laredo Police found one man dead at the scene and another critically injured.

Officers did confirm that both victims were shot and they believe the situation was the end result of a domestic disturbance.

So far, no arrests have been made and the Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit is handling the investigation.

