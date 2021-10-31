Laredo Police investigating Saturday shooting at E. Olive Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the 200 block of East Olive at around 5:20 p.m.

Laredo Police found one man dead at the scene and another critically injured.

Officers did confirm that both victims were shot and they believe the situation was the end result of a domestic disturbance.

So far, no arrests have been made and the Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.