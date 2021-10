LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is causing some closures near the Laredo City Limits.

The rollover has prompted the temporary closure of the 13500 block of North Unitec.

There are no injuries reported; however, police need time to clear the roads.

They are advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

