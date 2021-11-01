Car chase on Highway 83 results in Human smuggling bust
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle pursuit on Highway 83 results in a human smuggling bust.
The incident happened last Tuesday when Zapata authorities were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a black pick-up truck.
The driver refused and sent sheriff’s deputies on a chase which ended at a ranch area.
Authorities say the driver took out two fence lines and came to an abrupt stop, where several people got out and fled into the brush.
Deputies were ablet o arrest five undocumented immigrants, and they were all turned over to Border Patrol for processing.
