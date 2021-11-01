Advertisement

Car chase on Highway 83 results in Human smuggling bust

Zapata human smuggling bust
Zapata human smuggling bust(Zapata County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle pursuit on Highway 83 results in a human smuggling bust.

The incident happened last Tuesday when Zapata authorities were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a black pick-up truck.

The driver refused and sent sheriff’s deputies on a chase which ended at a ranch area.

Authorities say the driver took out two fence lines and came to an abrupt stop, where several people got out and fled into the brush.

Deputies were ablet o arrest five undocumented immigrants, and they were all turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

