Car chase on Highway 83 results in Human smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle pursuit on Highway 83 results in a human smuggling bust.

The incident happened last Tuesday when Zapata authorities were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a black pick-up truck.

The driver refused and sent sheriff’s deputies on a chase which ended at a ranch area.

Authorities say the driver took out two fence lines and came to an abrupt stop, where several people got out and fled into the brush.

Deputies were ablet o arrest five undocumented immigrants, and they were all turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

