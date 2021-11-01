Advertisement

CBP reminds travelers about prohibited items

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As families construct their Dia de los Muertos altars, federal agents are reminding border travelers of items that are not allowed to enter the United States.

Officials say that some agriculture items can carry harmful pests and diseases such as the citrus greening disease.

Orange Jasmin, a common type of ornamental greenery used in altars is also prohibited.

Also, certain citrus fruits are not allowed including oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, sour oranges, sweet limes.

While other fruits such as guavas, mangoes, peaches, and pomegranates cannot be brought over. Failure to declare prohibited items can result in a fine.

Depending on the severity of the violation, you can face a penalty as high as $1,000 and up to $250,000 for commercial importations.

CBP reminds travelers about prohibited items
