Advertisement

Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones alleges he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after serving 15 years.

Jones testified via video link from the State Penitentiary in McAlester that he was with his family the night of the killing.

Several members of the panel agreed they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating shooting death
Laredo Police investigating Saturday shooting at E. Olive Street
Car crashes into house on Santa Maria
Car crashes into home on Santa Maria and ignites fire
Jayleen Guadalupe Maldonado
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
Rollover accident reported at North Unitec
Tractor Trailer rollover reported at North Unitec

Latest News

A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions
File photo: Veteran’s Affairs Committee
WorkForce Solutions aims to get heroes back into the job force
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court