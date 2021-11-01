Advertisement

One killed, and nine injured at Texas Halloween house party

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Police say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and nine more wounded at a Halloween party in eastern Texas.

Police in Texarkana, Texas, say 21-year-old Keuntae McElroy of Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in late Sunday morning.

McElroy was booked into jail on one count of felony aggravated assault and additional charges are expected Monday.

Police say around 200 people were at the party at an event center late Saturday when gunfire erupted.

Ten people were taken to hospitals including a 20-year-old man who was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

