Sweet November!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are inching closer to the winter season and the end of the year, but we are still seeing summer-like conditions but some changes are coming!

On Monday, we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 90 degrees by the afternoon.

These 90 degree temperatures are going to continue to linger for the next few days.

Expect things to stay the same on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now on Wednesday evening, we’ll see those chances of rain start to creep in which will bring out temperatures down to the low 60s and possibly even 50s.

On Thursday, those chances of rain will continue and we will struggle to get out of the 70s.

This cold front will give us highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

After months of waiting, looks like that cold air is starting to rise.

