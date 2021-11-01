Advertisement

WorkForce Solutions aims to get heroes back into the job force

File photo: Veteran's Affairs Committee
File photo: Veteran’s Affairs Committee(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Veterans Day taking place next week, a local organization wants to help those who fought for our country by getting the job they deserve!

Workforce Solutions for South Texas held a press conference to discuss the details for its Red, White and You hiring fair.

It’s an annual event where military service people and their spouses can take part in a job fair.

Several local organizations will be on hand hiring on the spot for positions in retail, education, Border Patrol, law enforcement and so much more.

Rogelio Trevino from WorkForce Solutions says over 108 thousand veterans have been hired across Texas on the day of the job fair.

The Red White and You hiring fair will take place on Thursday November 4 ; however, Workforce Recommends those looking to take part to register as soon as possible.

For more information you can click here.

