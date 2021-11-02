Agents rescue over two dozen undocumented immigrants from tractor trailer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, October 29th when agents at the north Laredo station rescued 30 undocumented immigrants from a locked tractor trailer.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Border Patrol says they continue to see tractor trailers being used to endanger undocumented people as they attempt to cross in the U.S. illegally.

They urge the community to report any suspicious activity to the agency.

