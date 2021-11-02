Advertisement

Agents rescue over two dozen undocumented immigrants from tractor trailer

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, October 29th when agents at the north Laredo station rescued 30 undocumented immigrants from a locked tractor trailer.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Border Patrol says they continue to see tractor trailers being used to endanger undocumented people as they attempt to cross in the U.S. illegally.

They urge the community to report any suspicious activity to the agency.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Gilbert Jerry Mendez
Man accused of killing father and injuring brother remains at large
Car crashes into house on Santa Maria
Car crashes into home on Santa Maria and ignites fire
Jayleen Guadalupe Maldonado
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
One killed, and nine injured at Texas Halloween house party
Zapata human smuggling bust
Car chase on Highway 83 results in Human smuggling bust

Latest News

Manuel Cerda Jr.
South Texas Heroes: Manuel Cerda Jr.
City to hold holiday market
City to hold Holiday Market by Sister Cities at outlet shoppes
City to hold holiday market at outlet shoppes
City to hold Holiday Market by Sister Cities at outlet shoppes
Bridge restrictions extended
CBP to discuss details for fully vaccinated travelers